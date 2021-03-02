CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the period.

IWB stock opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.17 and a 200-day moving average of $202.30. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

