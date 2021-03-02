CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

