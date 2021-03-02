CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,077,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,943,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $477.05 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.54 and a 200-day moving average of $402.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.85, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.