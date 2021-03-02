The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $83.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.96% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

NYSE BNS opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

