CIBC Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.44.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,787,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,295. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

