CIBC Raises Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target to $56.00

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Stantec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.54.

Shares of STN opened at $40.56 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

