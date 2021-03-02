CI Investments Inc. Takes $197,000 Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIVU. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,169,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

