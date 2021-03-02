CI Investments Inc. Sells 480 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after purchasing an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 722,568 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after buying an additional 502,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of PKI opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

