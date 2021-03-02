CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after acquiring an additional 750,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 918.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 50,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 45,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Truist upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

