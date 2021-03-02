CI Investments Inc. Purchases 955 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 165.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 128.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $144.21 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.