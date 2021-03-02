CI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LCII opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.03. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $154.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,580. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

