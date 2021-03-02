CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after buying an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after acquiring an additional 428,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $58.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

