China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CEA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. 19,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,025. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

