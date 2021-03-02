Chimpion (BNANA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $415,638.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for about $3.18 or 0.00006661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chimpion has a market cap of $100.90 million and approximately $415,638.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00059943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.77 or 0.00816448 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00029592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007556 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00062095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00029947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045577 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.