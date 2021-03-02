Chiliz (CHZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $298.34 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Chiliz has a total market cap of $343.84 million and $298.34 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00059784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00825653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00062377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00030486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00046954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,098,420 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.