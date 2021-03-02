ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) PT Raised to $101.00 at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $83.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

CCXI opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $229,336.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,087,000 after acquiring an additional 184,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

