ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.
Shares of CCXI traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $70.29.
CCXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.
