ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

Shares of CCXI traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 31,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

CCXI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $229,336.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,948. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ChemoCentryx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

