ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Insider Sells $229,336.44 in Stock

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) insider Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $229,336.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,630.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pui San Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

On Thursday, February 4th, Pui San Kwan sold 3,347 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $217,555.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,960.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of ChemoCentryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.09 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,319,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCXI. Raymond James upped their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.