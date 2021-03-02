Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEMI. Craig Hallum raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.43. 19,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

