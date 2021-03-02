Chardan Capital Increases Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $34.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $29.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,053,032 shares of company stock worth $24,730,801. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,009,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.