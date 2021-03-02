CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the January 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEI opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32. CGE Energy has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.44.

About CGE Energy

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company distributes and installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines.

