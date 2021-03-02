CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 399 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares in the company, valued at $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total transaction of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE opened at $445.81 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $330.01 and a one year high of $560.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

