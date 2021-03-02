Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.14. Cerecor shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 11,890 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $292.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,525,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,806 over the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
