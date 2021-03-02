Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Gap Up to $3.73

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.14. Cerecor shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 11,890 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $292.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Cerecor alerts:

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,525,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,560,806 over the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 30,134,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,555,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerecor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerecor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 56,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 504,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,772 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.