Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Holdings Boosted by BHZ Capital Management LP

BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Central Valley Community Bancorp accounts for 1.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.80% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVCY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVCY. TheStreet raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,935. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

