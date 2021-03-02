Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the January 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.61% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

CETX stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.75.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

