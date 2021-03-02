Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CLTFF stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. Celtic has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

