Celer Network Trading Up 43.4% Over Last Week (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $120.72 million and $15.97 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 43.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.79 or 0.00813809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00061320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,347,812,747 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

