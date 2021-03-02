Ccore Tops 24-Hour Volume of $70.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $9,827.26 and approximately $70.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.82 or 0.00819042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00028604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00029909 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00045909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.