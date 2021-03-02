Ccore (CCO) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $9,485.04 and approximately $21.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00057764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.29 or 0.00779719 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00029176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00030175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00040830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00044259 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.