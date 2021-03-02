CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CCL.B. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$67.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.01 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of C$34.57 and a 52-week high of C$67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.32.

In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,509,600.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

