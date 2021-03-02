CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.24. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.