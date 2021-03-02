Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Trading 8.6% Higher

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.11. 578,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 871,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $369.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,018 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 195,659 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.