Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at DA Davidson

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $214.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CVNA. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $250.46.

NYSE CVNA opened at $311.92 on Friday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $314.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.26 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $478,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,533 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $1,575,040.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,919.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,882,239 shares of company stock worth $721,412,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

