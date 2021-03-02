Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $336.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Carvana traded as high as $317.47 and last traded at $316.48, with a volume of 6738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.92.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.46.

Get Carvana alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.86, for a total value of $3,078,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,318,235.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.62, for a total value of $387,081.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,471,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,882,239 shares of company stock worth $721,412,898 in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.