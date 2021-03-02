Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TAST opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

