Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. HSBC lowered Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.