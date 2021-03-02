Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,153 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $31,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,422,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $410,668,000 after acquiring an additional 310,846 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,067 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.00. 1,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,575. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $159.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

