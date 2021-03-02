Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Upgraded to Outperform at Scotiabank

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$220.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$240.00. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s current price.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$265.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.64.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$174.34. The stock had a trading volume of 183,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,860. Cargojet Inc. has a 52 week low of C$67.87 and a 52 week high of C$250.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$206.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -36.57.

In other Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total transaction of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

