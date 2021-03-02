CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $87.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.87 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $2,105,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,518.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,942 shares of company stock worth $7,801,341. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

