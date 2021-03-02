Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardlytics updated its Q1 2021

CDLX stock opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total transaction of $2,841,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

