Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Position Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,595,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434,959 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $25,635,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $47,743,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $12,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE:CPRI opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.