Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.85.

Shares of SBAC traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,652.82 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

