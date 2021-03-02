Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 181.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.42. 71,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.