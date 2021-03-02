Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 38,119 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,119 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD remained flat at $$146.83 during midday trading on Tuesday. 199,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,414. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $148.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.