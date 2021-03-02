Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,636 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 60,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $96.93.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.