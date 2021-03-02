Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $50.85 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,556 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $50,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

SLYG traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,671. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

