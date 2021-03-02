Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,691 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 673.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $24,925,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,933,000.

Shares of IJT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.83. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,198. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

