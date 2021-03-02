Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.93). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FATE. Roth Capital upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $96.61 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,651 shares of company stock valued at $25,943,119. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

