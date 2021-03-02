Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cannae by 2,208.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CNNE opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

