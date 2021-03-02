Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFPUF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

OTCMKTS CFPUF opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

